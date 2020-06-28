4 hours ago

Death toll of the fast-spreading Coronavirus in Ghana has risen to 112, with additional positive cases of 311, new update has revealed.

This brings to total a case count of 16,742.

Additionally, the number of recoveries has also shot up to 12,720.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region - 9,326

Ashanti Region - 3,398

Western Region - 1,431

Central Region - 936

Eastern Region - 571

Volta Region - 337

Upper East Region - 274

Northern Region - 120

Oti Region - 110

Western North Region - 94

Bono East Region - 52

Savannah Region - 39

Upper West Region - 35

Ahafo Region - 8

North East Region - 6

Bono Region - 5