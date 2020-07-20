47 minutes ago

Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah says Ghana’s mortality rate of COVID-19 is among the lowest in the world.

According to him, that is because the country has been efficient in its response to the virus.

So far, 148 Ghanaians have died of the virus with about 27,667 confirmed cases and 23,249 recoveries. The country still has 4,270 active cases, according to figures from the Ghana Health Service.

Speaking on the Morning Starr Monday, the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP said government is still pursuing aggressive testing in minimising spread of the virus.

“Ghana’s mortality rate is one of the lowest in the world. it’s around 0.56% / 0.6%. Now we have to focus on reducing our active cases. Ghana is doing enhanced surveillance in addition to our general surveillance,” he said.

He, however, appealed to Ghanaians to ensure that the safety protocols put in place by government are adhered to.

“Instead of the media saying people are not complying to COVID19 protocols and leaving it at that, they should help deepen public education by letting them know why they should wear their masks and adhere to the protocols.”