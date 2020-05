3 hours ago

Ghana's Coronavirus case count has surged to 2169 with 229 recoveries.

The death toll has risen to 18, according to updates by the Ghana Health Service on May 2, 2020.

Regional breakdown

Greater Accra Region – 1,852

Ashanti Region – 117

Eastern Region – 87

Central Region – 21

Oti Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Volta Region – 16

Northern Region – 13

Upper West Region – 10

Western Region – 9

Western North Region – 4

North East Region – 2