1 hour ago

Ghana’s crude oil production declined sharply by 25.9% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, according to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC).

The Committee’s 2025 Semi-Annual Report on Petroleum Revenue Management revealed that total crude output from Ghana’s three producing offshore fields — Jubilee, Tweneboa-Enyenra-Ntomme (TEN), and Sankofa-Gye Nyame (SGN) — stood at 18.42 million barrels, compared to 24.86 million barrels recorded during the same period in 2024.

PIAC attributed the decline to operational shutdowns, natural reservoir decline, and scheduled maintenance activities across all three fields.

Jubilee Field: Output drops 32.8%

The Jubilee Field, Ghana’s largest oil producer, recorded the steepest decline in output. Production fell by 32.8%, from 16.41 million barrels in the first half of 2024 to 11.02 million barrels in the same period of 2025.

Average daily production also decreased from 90,755 barrels per day (bbl/d) to 60,898 bbl/d.

PIAC explained that a planned shutdown from March 26–31, followed by maintenance works from April 1–8, significantly constrained operations. The field’s highest monthly output was 2.40 million barrels in January, while April recorded the lowest at 1.27 million barrels.

TEN Field: Output falls 14%

Production from the TEN Field declined by 14%, from 3.45 million barrels in the first half of 2024 to 2.97 million barrels in 2025.

Average daily output dropped from 19,065 bbl/d to 16,420 bbl/d.

PIAC attributed the decline to a mini-shutdown for flare tip replacement and ongoing reservoir performance challenges. The field’s highest monthly output was 0.51 million barrels in March, while May recorded the lowest at 0.45 million barrels.

SGN Field: Output down 11.6%

The Sankofa-Gye Nyame (SGN) Field experienced the smallest decline among the three, with production dropping 11.6% from 5.00 million barrels in the first half of 2024 to 4.42 million barrels in 2025.

Average daily production decreased from 27,600 bbl/d to 24,463 bbl/d.

PIAC linked the decline to intermittent operational disruptions and reservoir management issues, though less severe than those affecting the Jubilee and TEN fields.

Outlook

PIAC cautioned that the continued decline in oil production could have serious implications for petroleum revenue inflows and energy sector stability.

The Committee urged the government and industry stakeholders to address operational inefficiencies, invest in reservoir maintenance, and attract new upstream investments to sustain output and protect Ghana’s petroleum revenues in the long term.