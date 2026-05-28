Ghana’s crude Oil production declines for Sixth Consecutive Year — PIAC

The Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) has revealed that Ghana’s crude oil production declined for the sixth consecutive year in 2025, dropping from a peak of 71.44 million barrels in 2019 to 37.3 million barrels.

A member of PIAC, Madam Freda S. Frimpong, disclosed this during a public engagement at Dzodze in the Ketu North Municipality of the Volta Region while presenting highlights of the Committee’s 2025 Annual Report.

According to her, the persistent decline in output confirms concerns that Ghana’s oil fields may have reached their production peak and are now experiencing reduced yields.

Madam Frimpong stated that the Jubilee Field produced 22.21 million barrels in 2025, representing a 30.3 per cent decline, with an average daily output of 63,280 barrels.

She noted that the TEN Field recorded 5.83 million barrels, reflecting a 14 per cent decline and an average daily production of 15,985 barrels.

The Sankofa-Gye Nyame (SGN) Field, however, produced 9.26 million barrels, representing a relatively lower decline of 3.6 per cent, with an average daily output of 25,370 barrels.

She explained that production at the Jubilee Field was affected by maintenance shutdowns between March and April, while the TEN Field continued to face low reservoir performance challenges.

Madam Frimpong described the SGN Field as the most stable among Ghana’s three producing oil fields, adding that cumulative crude oil production from the Jubilee, TEN, and SGN fields since 2010 stood at approximately 694 million barrels.

On gas production, she disclosed that associated gas output from the Jubilee Field declined by 13 per cent to 74,316 million standard cubic feet (MMSCF), while associated gas production from the TEN Field fell by 5.2 per cent to 55,278 MMSCF.

However, associated gas production from the SGN Field increased by 6.4 per cent to 53,372 MMSCF, while non-associated gas production rose by 4.8 per cent to 90,815 MMSCF.

According to Madam Frimpong, about 81 per cent of gas from the TEN Field was reinjected to maintain reservoir pressure due to the field’s complex geological structure.

She further indicated that increased raw gas exports to the Ghana National Gas Company (GNGC) had improved domestic gas supply and reduced dependence on imported fuels through the West African Gas Pipeline.

Touching on petroleum revenues, Madam Frimpong said Ghana earned cumulative petroleum revenue of approximately US$11.97 billion between 2011 and 2025.

She disclosed that in 2025 alone, the Annual Budget Funding Amount (ABFA) received US$433.29 million, while the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) received US$107.89 million.

The Ghana Stabilisation Fund received US$160.46 million, while the Ghana Heritage Fund received US$68.77 million.

Madam Frimpong noted that PIAC observed a 61.55 per cent decline in GNPC’s receipts in 2025 following the reduction of GNPC’s share of net Carried and Participating Interest (CAPI) from 30 per cent to 15 per cent under expenditure rationalisation measures approved in the 2025 Budget.

She also revealed that Explorco, a subsidiary of GNPC, failed to account for petroleum revenues amounting to US$561.65 million between 2022 and 2024 despite repeated requests by PIAC.

“PIAC is recommending that GNPC and Explorco account for the petroleum revenue due to the Republic and deposit the amount into the Petroleum Holding Fund,” she stated.

Madam Frimpong further expressed concern over the retention of the Ghana Stabilisation Fund cap at US$100 million since 2021, explaining that under Regulation 8 of L.I. 2381, the appropriate cap for 2025 should have been US$584.22 million.

She called on government to strengthen investment in existing oil fields, particularly the TEN Field, improve regulatory and fiscal frameworks, and intensify data acquisition in new basins to sustain petroleum production and revenue generation.