4 hours ago

Crude oil production in Ghana has experienced a steep decline, according to the 2025 Semi-Annual Report of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC).

Launched in Accra on April 8, 2026, by PIAC Chairman Richard Ellimah, the report revealed that national output dropped from 71.4 million barrels in 2019 to just 37.3 million barrels in 2025. This marks the sixth consecutive year of declining production, representing an average annual reduction of approximately 9 percent.

Since the start of commercial oil production in December 2010, cumulative output has reached around 694 million barrels.

Ellimah highlighted the implications of the decline for Ghana’s energy sector and fiscal stability, urging the government, through the Petroleum Commission, to implement measures that attract new investment and sustain production from existing fields.

“The first observation is that crude oil production has declined for the sixth consecutive year in 2025. Production dropped from a high of 71.4 million barrels to 37.3 million barrels,” he stated.

Currently, Ghana produces about 120,000 barrels of crude oil per day, a figure far below regional peers such as Nigeria, which produces nearly 1.8 million barrels daily.

The Jubilee Field remains Ghana’s most productive asset, consistently contributing the largest share of national output. However, declining yields from other fields, including TEN and Sankofa, have compounded the overall reduction.

Ellimah noted that 2019 was Ghana’s peak production year, while 2025’s output of 37.3 million barrels underscores the scale of the decline.

He warned that sustained reductions in crude production have direct consequences for government revenue, foreign exchange earnings, and energy security, given oil’s role as a key driver of Ghana’s economy and export earnings.