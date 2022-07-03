3 hours ago

A team of delegates from the Ghana Football Association have arrived in Doha for a five day Team Workshop and inspection visits ahead of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 in November.

Ghana’s delegation, led by Deputy General Secretary and Head of the National teams Department Alexander Asante arrived in Doha on Friday for the workshop.

Others included, Director of Marketing Jamil Maraby, Director of Communications Henry Asante Twum, Black Stars team Doctor Prince Kofi Pambo and Chief of Staff Michael Osekre.

Black Stars Technical Advisor Chris Hughton and Management Committee Vice Chairman Kwasi Agyemang are expected to join the team on Sunday, July 3 for the rest of the programme.

The team is expected to be taken through series of training programmes including, Logistics and Transport, Ticketing, Marketing and Accreditation access, Communications and TV, Medical, Security, Technical and Refereeing and Mixed Zone activities.

Ghana are among 32 Participating Member Associations (PMA) that have arrived in Doha for the session that runs from Saturday, July 2 – Friday, July 8, 2022.

The contingent will later inspect training facilities, team base camps and hotels earmarked for the Black Stars.

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 will be held in the peninsula Arab country from Monday, November 21 to Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Ghana is housed in Group H alongside Portugal, Uruguay and South Korea.