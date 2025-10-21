Emeritus Professor Ernest Aryeetey, former Vice Chancellor of the University of Ghana, has said that Ghana’s democratic challenges stem from the country’s political culture rather than flaws in its constitution.

Speaking on Channel One TV’s The Point of View on Monday, October 20, Prof. Aryeetey argued that although democracy in Africa has not fully met expectations, it has not failed the continent. Instead, he said African nations have failed to apply democratic principles effectively.

“Democracy has not delivered what it should for Africa, that is true, but it hasn’t failed Africa. Africa has not used democracy properly. Africa has abused democracy,” he said.

Focusing on Ghana, Prof. Aryeetey stressed that the issue lies with the individuals entrusted with upholding democratic principles, not the constitutional framework.

“The problem we have in Ghana is not the constitution. The problem is the people responsible for implementing or enforcing the constitution,” he stated. “It is our men and women who manage the constitution who have failed us miserably," he said.

He further criticised Ghana’s political culture, which he said prioritises power struggles over governance.

“We created a culture in Ghana where, because people are fighting for political authority, anybody and anything that guarantees them assurance of political power, they hold on to it,” he explained.