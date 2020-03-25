17 minutes ago

The National Treasurer of the People’s National Convention (PNC) says Ghanaians should tread with caution in their calls for a total lockdown as a result of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.

According to Akane Adams, government should rather consider a more flexible working condition like a shift system “in order to allow a balance of continuous work and productivity”.

The Chairman of PNC’s Finance Committee is of the avowed opinion that Ghana’s economy cannot withstand a total lockdown like in some European and Asian countries.

“A total lockdown will mean that every sector of the economy other than essential service providers will be in total shutdown from operations as it’s the current situation in most of the worst-hit areas in Europe and Asia,” he noted.

He said certain factors in Ghana are not conducive for a total lockdown.

Aside claiming the $66 billion of GDP cannot sustain a decision in that direction, Mr Adams quizzed: “Will the unreliable water and electricity supply in Ghanaian domestic home be a convenient complement during a lockdown situation?

“What happens to perishable foods and goods in our markets which form major food consumables to the larger population in Ghanaian domestic homes?

“What happens to the informal sector and total productivity which contributes to 88% of the Ghanaian workforce?”

For him, government’s “commendable” move of disinfecting markets and observing precautionary measures should be encouraged.

“Together we shall overcome this.”

Ghana has so far recorded 68 cases of the disease with 2 deaths. None of the patients has recovered.

