Ghana’s economy expanded by 4.5% in July 2025, according to the latest Monthly Indicator of Economic Growth (MIEG) report released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The growth rate marks a slowdown from the 8.3% expansion recorded in July 2024, indicating a moderation in the pace of economic activity, though overall performance across key sectors remained positive.

Speaking at a media briefing, Government Statistician Dr. Alhassan Iddrisu explained that the MIEG provides a high-frequency snapshot of Ghana’s economic performance, designed to give policymakers and investors timely insights into growth trends.

“The economy continued to expand in July 2025, though at a slower rate compared to the same period last year,” Dr. Iddrisu said.

He noted that the MIEG is built on the same conceptual framework as the quarterly GDP, tracking monthly changes in economic activity to inform policy and investment decisions.

Sectoral Performance

The Services sector remained the main driver of growth, expanding by 6.4% in July 2025, up from 4.5% a year earlier. It accounted for 58.4% of total MIEG growth, reaffirming its dominant role in Ghana’s economy.

The Agriculture sector also recorded strong performance, growing by 8.0%, a sharp rebound from 2.4% in July 2024. The surge was attributed to increased output in crop and livestock production, contributing 37.1% to total growth during the month.

In contrast, the Industry sector experienced a significant slowdown, expanding by only 0.1% compared to 17.7% in July 2024. Its contribution to overall growth fell to 0.9%, reflecting weaker activity in manufacturing and construction amid high production costs and subdued external demand.

The GSS noted that the July 2025 figures highlight the continued resilience of the services and agriculture sectors, while exposing structural vulnerabilities in industry.

The agency emphasized that the MIEG will remain a crucial tool for tracking short-term economic fluctuations and guiding policy interventions aimed at stabilizing growth and strengthening Ghana’s production base.