18 hours ago

Dr. Gideon Boako, the Spokesperson of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has backed his boss’ assertion that the Ghanaian economy has experienced significant growth despite the Russian-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. Boako emphasized that the current government, led by President Akufo-Addo, has successfully managed the economy, surpassing the performance of the previous administration under John Dramani Mahama.

During an interview on Eyewitness News with Selorm Adonoo, Dr Boako highlighted the positive economic indicators and the government’s efforts in addressing the country’s challenges.

He acknowledged that although not all problems have been solved, the economic performance under President Akufo-Addo’s leadership has been superior to that of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

“When the Vice President spoke in London last week, he gave the statistics and indicated that even with the emergence of the Russia-Ukraine war, the indicators of our economy that people may say they are not happy with have been the best so far for many years. With COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine, you can get 7% [growth].

“What we are saying is that, even with the Russia-Ukraine war and everything, the economic indicators and the performance of the economic activity, the performance of this economy under President Akufo-Addo has been far better than what we experienced under NDC.

“We have not solved all the problems of this country, but the performance we have put out even in the midst of the global economic problem far exceeds what people may think is the alternative they may want to consider”.

Addressing concerns about taxes, Dr Boako pointed out that the government has significantly reduced or abolished 17 taxes in one fiscal year, demonstrating its commitment to easing the tax burden on citizens.

He emphasized that the current administration’s tax policies have resulted in substantial tax reductions, which surpass previous governments’ efforts in this regard.

Dr. Boako urged the public to consider the overall economic performance and achievements of the government, even in the face of global economic challenges such as the Russian-Ukraine war and the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: citifmonline