Italian Seria C side Ravenna have announced the signing of Ghanaian international Eklu Shaka Mawuli on a loan deal that will run till the end of the season.

The Ghanaian has made a sharp return to Italy just after six months of moving out from fellow Seria C side Catanzaro.

Mawuli, who is a property of Serie A club SPAL, had to cut short his loan deal with Slovakia side Vion Slatè Moravce to join Ravenna.

He had moved to Slatè Moravce on a season-long loan as part of efforts to ensure he enjoys regular playing time in the ongoing 2019/2020 season.

But he however had to join Ravenna who sits at 15th position in the Serial C league table.

In an official statement, Ravenna announces that the negotiation that led the Ghanaian midfielder Eklu Shaka Mawuli, who arrives in the Giallorossi outright from SPAL, ended positively.

"The 21-year-old has signed a contract until the end of the season, and will wear the number 2 shirt," it said.

Mawuli, spent his youth career with SPAL since 2016 but never made any representation at the first-team level until he was loaned to Series C side Fano.

He has had loan stints with Fano and Catanzaro, netteing 2 goals for the latter after making 13 appearances in the 2018/19 season.

Ravenna are lying 15th with 18 points after 19 matches , 1 point below Vis Pesaro and 2 points above ArzignanoChiamp.