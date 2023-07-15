5 hours ago

The World Bank Managing Director, Anna Bjerde, has recommended that the government of Ghana implement an emergency action plan to tackle the country’s energy crisis.

Bjerde emphasized that the World Bank is committed to providing technical advice to ensure that Ghana’s energy sector contributes to economic resilience.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra, Bjerde stated that while Ghana’s energy challenges are not unique, they require urgent attention.

Failure to address these issues promptly will exacerbate the situation and impose greater financial burdens on the state, diverting resources from other crucial areas.

To mitigate this, Bjerde emphasized the need for an emergency action plan to effectively address the energy crisis.

“The problems that Ghana is experiencing are not unique to Ghana, but they are very serious because if they are not addressed they will get worse and worse. If not arrested and addressed with really an emergency action plan it will get worse and it will cost the state more to keep the energy sector running at a time when they need to spend money on other things.

“The World Bank is providing first of all technical advise on what needs to be done, so the metering, the billing, the collection and making sure that you have an account set up so from which all the different flows of the revenues collected flows to where it needs to go so that those who are generating the electricity are paid.”

Source: citifmonline