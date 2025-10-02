3 hours ago

Ghana’s Minister of Energy, John Jinapor, has called on African governments to make natural gas the cornerstone of their energy strategies in order to accelerate industrialisation and meet domestic energy demands.

Speaking during a fireside chat at African Energy Week, the minister highlighted Ghana’s own experience with natural gas as a model for the continent, stressing the importance of sound policy frameworks to attract investment and protect national interests.

“Getting the policy and regulatory framework right from the outset is crucial. There are no shortcuts in this sector, especially as gas continues to emerge as a vital resource, not just for Ghana, but for Africa as a whole,” he said.

Jinapor also emphasised the need for Local Content policies that build domestic capacity and promote knowledge transfer. According to him, strengthening local participation in energy projects will not only reduce dependence on foreign expertise but also ensure that communities derive long-term benefits from resource development.

Reaffirming Ghana’s commitment to regional cooperation, the minister assured his counterparts that the country is ready to share its lessons and experiences to support a collective push toward a sustainable energy future.

African Energy Week convened policymakers, industry leaders, and stakeholders from across the continent to explore strategies for unlocking Africa’s vast energy potential while aligning with global sustainable development goals.