7 hours ago

Under the guidance of coach Rui Vitoria, Egypt's national football team has officially declared their 27-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) set to unfold in Cote D’Ivoire in mid-January.

The final squad, selected from a formidable 55-man preliminary list, reflects Egypt's determination to secure an unprecedented 8th continental crown.

Notable exclusions from the squad include Al Ahly's Yasser Ibrahim and Hussein El-Shahat, sparking speculation about the strategic choices guiding Egypt's quest for glory.

On the other hand, the inclusion of Pyramids' trio — Osama Galal, Ali Gabr, and Ahmed Samy — adds an intriguing dynamic to the team, injecting fresh energy into their pursuit of victory.

Despite an injury scare during the Egypt Super Cup, Omar Kamal Abdelwahed secured his spot in the squad.

Egypt finds itself in Group B alongside Ghana, Cape Verde, and Mozambique in the upcoming tournament.

Goalkeepers:



Mohamed El Shennawy

Ahmed El Shennawy

Mohamed Abou Gabal

Mohamed Sobhy



Ahmed Hegazi

Mohamed Abdelmoneim

Ali Gabr

Osama Galal

Ahmed Samy

Mohamed Hany

Omar Kamal

Ahmed Fatouh

Mohamed Hamdy



Hamdi Fathi

Emam Ashour

Marwan Attia

Ahmed Sayed ‘Zizo’

Ahmed Nabil Kouka

Mahmoud Hamada