5 hours ago

Ghana’s inflation rate has dropped to 8.0% in October 2025, marking the lowest level since June 2021 and extending the country’s disinflation trend for the tenth consecutive month, according to the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS).

The latest data reflects a 1.4 percentage point decline from the 9.4% recorded in September and a sharp improvement from 23.8% in December 2024, underscoring the sustained easing of price pressures across the economy.

Month-on-month inflation also decreased by 0.4%, signaling a modest reduction in prices across major consumer categories.

Speaking at a press briefing in Accra, Government Statistician Dr. Iddrisu Alhassan attributed the consistent decline to the combined impact of monetary tightening, fiscal discipline, and targeted interventions aimed at stabilizing the macroeconomic environment.

“For the first time since June 2021, Ghana has achieved single-digit inflation,” Dr. Alhassan stated. “This means the pace at which prices of goods and services are increasing has slowed significantly. We’ve seen notable improvements across food, transport, and housing — all key components of household welfare.”

The GSS noted that food inflation remains the largest contributor to the overall rate, though it has moderated in recent months due to improved supply conditions and reduced transport costs.

Economists have welcomed the return to single-digit inflation as a boost to investor confidence and consumer purchasing power, describing it as a major milestone in Ghana’s post-crisis economic recovery. However, they cautioned that sustaining the trend will require continued exchange rate stability, prudent fiscal management, and resilience against global commodity price shocks.

The October figures mark a significant step in the government’s efforts to restore price stability and support economic growth after years of high inflationary pressures.