22 minutes ago

Significant increases in prices of transport and food have pushed Ghana’s inflation rate to hit 31.7 percent in the month of July 2022.

This represents a 1.9 percentage point increase over the 29.8 percent rate recorded in June 2022.

On a monthly basis, inflation between June 2022 and July 2022 was 3.1%.

This was captured in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data released by the Ghana Statistical Service (GSS) on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

According to the data, food inflation rose again to record 32.3% while non-food inflation was 31.3 percent.

Government Statistician, Professor Samuel Annim highlighting the impact of the key drivers on the increase in the overall inflation rate for July 2022.

“We composed this from two perspectives, the food and non-food inflation and from a domestic and imported perspective. From the food and non-food inflation we recorded food inflation of 32.3% and 31.3% for non-food inflation.”

“From the domestic perspective we recorded 29.2% and imported inflation of 31.3%.”

He further indicted that Eastern Region recorded the highest inflation rate of 38.1% whereas the Upper East Region recorded the lowest inflation rate of 19.8%

Source: citifmonline