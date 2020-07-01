22 minutes ago

Prolific Ghanaian forward Joel Fameyeh ended his Russian Premier League adventure on a high by scoring the only goal as FC Orenburg beat Dinamo Moscow away from home.

The former Asokwa Deportivo and Ghanaian youth international scored from a cute angle with a header following a cross from Andrey Malykh’s from the right side of attack on the 29th minute mark to make it 1 – 0 to the visitors.

Fameyeh recovered from the novel COVID-19 diseases after the resumption of the Russian top-flight and has since scored twice for the already relegated.

The 23-year-old goal poacher joined the Russian side from Belarusian side Dynamo Brest in the summer of 2019.

The second half produced no goal despite the scintillating display from both teams on the evening.

Despite Orenburg’s win in Moscow, the Blue and Whites remained bottom of the league table with 27 points and will play the 2020-21 season in the second tier.