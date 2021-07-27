2 hours ago

Fast emerging Ghanaian boxer John Laryea is set to host reigning WBO Africa Champion Sebastianus Natanael at the Bukon Boxing Arena on July 30, 2021.

The much awaited winner takes all showdown is WBO Africa Featherweight battle currently held by the Namibian opposition.

John Laryea is Ghana's reigning National Featherweight Champion with 8 wins and 1 draw from 9 fights.

Laryea comes up against a Natanael Sebastianus with 14 wins and 2 losses under his belt.

A high powered delegation of the Namibian boxer arrived in Ghana on July 27, 2021 to familiarize themselves with the facilities ahead of the Bukon showdown on July 30.

John Laryea last mounted the ring for a competitive bout on March 6, 2021 in a Technical Knockout win against Kamarudeen Boyefa.

His last three bouts have all been straight wins for the Ghanaian ahead of the Bukon Arena showdown with the reigning Africa WBO featherweight title holder.