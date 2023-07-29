2 hours ago

In an exciting encounter in the first game of the second preliminary round of the Conference League, FK Željezničar's Joseph Amoah made a significant impact as his team battled to a thrilling 2-2 draw against FK Neftchi.

The match marked the first-ever meeting between the two teams, and both sides displayed impressive performances. Adrian Mutu's squad enjoyed a dominant possession throughout the game, setting the stage for an entertaining clash.

FK Željezničar took an early lead in the 14th minute at the Stadion Grbavica. Mekić provided a superb cross, and Dženan Haračić headed the ball into the net, leading to a jubilant celebration among the home fans.

In the 37th minute, Jaber attempted an ambitious shot, but it went over the bar.

However, FK Neftchi managed to equalize just before halftime, in the 43rd minute. Drina was brought down, but the referee did not call a foul, and in the following action, Lebon capitalized on the opportunity to level the score at 1-1.

The second half brought more excitement, with both teams displaying attacking intent. In the 47th minute, Saief had a chance in front of FK Neftchi's goal but missed the target. It was in the ninth minute of stoppage time that FK Željezničar regained the lead.

Joseph Amoah demonstrated his skill with an impressive finish, making it 2-1.

FK Neftchi, however, showed their resilience and managed to equalize again in the sixth minute of extra time. The goal was scored by Rahman Hadzhiyev, securing a hard-fought draw for his team.

The match was filled with thrilling moments and remarkable saves from both goalkeepers, with Mulalić making crucial stops to deny FK Neftchi's attempts on goal.

Joseph Amoah's standout performance and crucial goal proved to be instrumental in FK Željezničar's impressive showing, setting the stage for an eagerly anticipated second leg between the two competitive sides.