Black Stars and Ajax midfielder, Kudus Mohammed relishes the opportunity to meet up with Brazilian star Neymar once again at the FIFA World Cup.

The pair clashed in September in Le Havre- France when Ghana faced Brazil in a friendly match as Kudus Mohammed was tight on Neymar forcing the Brazilian to retaliate and earn a yellow card.

Ghana lost 3-0 against the Selecao of Brazil on the night and depending on how Ghana and Brazil perform, they could be another meet-up as Ghana is in group H while Brazil is in G.

“We could meet again, yeah?” he asks. “Me and Neymar, part two. I’m sure he would enjoy it.” he told the guardian

The West African side do not have any good record against the five-time World Champions losing all three matches they have played against them with the latest defeat coming in September during a friendly game.

Ghana is in Group H alongside Portugal, Korea and Uruguay and will open their World Cup campaign on Thursday against Portugal.