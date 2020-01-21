1 hour ago

Ghanaian international, Kwabena Owusu has opened transfer negotiations with Azebaijan top-flight side Qarabag according to media reports.

Sources say agent of the highly rated attacker are in advanced talks with the ambitious club over the move which is expected to be completed before the end of next week.

The 22-year-old, who is on loan to Spanish second tier side Cordoba from Leganes, has already agreed terms with the Qarabag.

Leganes must now agree to the terms the Azerbaijan champions before the player can undergo the medical before the deal is sealed.

But another hurdle is his current Cordoba, who are in the market looking for a replacement striker for the Ghanaian player.

The Spanish second tier club must be sorrted before the deal is finalized.