Ghana’s legal community is set to honour one of its most distinguished figures, Tsatsu Tsikata, with a three-day celebration marking his 50th anniversary at the bar.

The commemorative event, themed “Celebrating 50 Years of Tsatsu Tsikata at the Ghana Bar – 1975 to 2025,” will take place from August 6 to 8, 2025, at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC).

The celebration will serve as a reflection on the extraordinary career of a man whose influence has spanned law, academia, politics, and national development.

Over the course of the three days, participants will engage in conversations, memories, and reflections highlighting the depth and breadth of Tsikata’s contributions to Ghana’s legal and socio-political fabric.

Key Highlights of the Event



Day 1: A look into his legal practice, featuring insights from former students and legal practitioners who have worked closely with him.



Day 2: A spotlight on his academic career, including his years at the University of Ghana Law Faculty.



Day 3: A broader discussion of his involvement in national development and his role within the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Distinguished Speakers and Guests



Tony Lithur and Thaddeus Sory, both respected legal practitioners and former students of Tsikata



Goosie Tanoh, Presidential Adviser on the 24-Hour Economy



Nana Appia Kyei, Director of Kosmos Energy Ghana and former Head of Exploration at GNPC



Lawyer Emile Short, former Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ)



Professor Raymond Atuguba, outgoing Dean of the University of Ghana Law School

A Lasting Legacy

Each evening of the celebration is dedicated to a different aspect of Tsikata’s life and work:The speaker lineup includes prominent personalities who have shared in Tsikata’s journey or been influenced by his legacy. Among them are:These speakers will share personal stories, professional reflections, and critical insights into the legacy of a man often described as a legal titan.From his early days as a legal scholar to his influential role as Chief Executive of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Tsatsu Tsikata’s career has left an indelible mark on Ghana’s legal and political landscape.

This upcoming celebration not only acknowledges a milestone but also offers the legal community—and the nation at large—an opportunity to appreciate the life and legacy of one of Ghana’s most respected minds.

As the countdown to August 6 begins, all eyes turn to the AICC for what promises to be a historic tribute to 50 years of excellence, dedication, and impact.