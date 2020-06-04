3 hours ago

ARNHEM, NETHERLANDS - MAY 12: Leeroy Owusu of De Graafschap during the Dutch Eredivisie match between Vitesse v De Graafschap at the GelreDome on May 12, 2019 in Arnhem Netherlands (Photo by Broer van den Boom/Soccrates/Getty Images)

Netherlands-born Ghanaian defender Leeroy Owusu is set to join Dutch Eredivise side Willem II Tilburg in the summer transfer window.

The 23-year old De Graafschap right back has failed to renew his contract his current club and looks set to be on his way to the top-tier team with negotiations reportedly concluded earlier this week.

The former Jong Ajax and Excelsior man has been in good form for De Graafschap this season, scoring three(3) and providing five assists in 29 appearances.

Meanwhile, De Graafschap have already identified Owusu's replacement and reports say the club have started negotiations with Julian Lelieveld who plays for Vitesse Arnheim.

Sources have revealed that Willem II are paying just a little 500,000 Euros for the services of Owusu whose contract with Graafschap is set to run out in the coming months.