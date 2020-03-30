1 hour ago

Ghanaian international defender, Lumor Agbenyenu Sulemana could is set to stay at Spanish Club Real Mallorca for another season.

Report from Spain suggests that the left-back is likely to have his loan deal extended by the Club who are keen to keep him for at least a season.

Lumor justified himself after joining the La Liga side from Portuguese outfit Sporting CP having previously spent time at Göztepe in Turkey.

Real Mallorca manager Vicente Moreno is heavily impressed with the player’s performance since joining the Club.

The Ghana international currently competes for the same position with countryman Abdul Baba Rahman who also moved to the Club on loan from Chelsea in the summer transfer.

The 23-year-old former Wassaman United player has so far made 20 appearances for Real Mallorca this season in the Spanish La Liga.