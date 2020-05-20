1 hour ago

Saint Gallen defender Musah Nuhu is set to return to action after finally making full recovery from a serious knee injury which has sidelined him for more than 7 months.

The Ghanaian international, after the long injury lay off took part in the Swiss side's training session on Monday as they prepare to return from the coronavirus break.

Nuhu sustained the career-threatening knee injury in June 2019 during Ghana’s 2019 African Cup of Nations training tour of the United Arab Emirates.

The former WAFA center back damaged his anterior cruciate ligament in the left knee that eventually ended his chances of making his international debut for the West African giants.

The 23-year-old underwent a corrective surgery in Switzerland and a subsequent rehabilitation was initiated with the player going through successfully.

His return to fitness is good news for Ghana and his club side St Gallen who have yet to enjoy his full services since signing him permanently after impressing on loan previously.

The Swiss League is however on break due to the CoronaVirus pandemic and arrangements are being made by the country’s authorities to ensure a smooth return of the football.