1 hour ago

Ghanaian attacker Nasiru Mohammed has been impressive for his Bulgarian club Levski Sofia as he continue their training camp in Sandanski.

According to reports in the Bulgarian press, The 25-year-old has managed to impress Levski's coaching staff with a string of good performances.

Nasiru Mohammed joined Levski in the summer from Swedish side Hacken but his performances has been somewhat disappointing as he has failed to overcome the competition in Stanislav Ivanov squad.

The Ghanaian attacker has played a total of 81 minutes in the championship - 8 games in which he entered as a reserve.

In December 2019, there were even reports that the winger could leave the Blue in the January transfer window.

But His club Levski decided to give him another chance as this is his first training cap under coach Peter Hubchev.

Levski's executive director Pavel Kolev admitted in an interview that the club did not do enough to help the offensive player acclimate to his new club.

However, it seems that Nasiru has already managed to adapt to life in Sofia and his new club.

In practice, the Ghanaian can be considered as a new addition to Hubchev's selection.

The 25-year-old will be given a chance to show his full potential in Levski's upcoming controls.