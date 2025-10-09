1 hour ago

Ghana’s petroleum receipts fell sharply by 56% year-on-year in the first half of 2025, according to the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) in its latest Semi-Annual Report on petroleum revenue utilisation.

The report revealed that US$370.34 million was deposited into the Petroleum Holding Fund (PHF) between January and June 2025, compared to US$840.77 million recorded during the same period in 2024.

PIAC attributed the significant decline to a reduction in crude oil liftings and lower global oil prices, which curtailed export revenues from Ghana’s three main producing fields — Jubilee, TEN, and Sankofa-Gye Nyame (SGN).

According to the Committee, the first-half petroleum inflows in 2025 were derived from Corporate Income Taxes (CIT), Carried and Additional Participating Interest (CAPI), Royalties, Surface Rentals, and Interest on the PHF.

Breakdown of total receipts:



CAPI: US$178.48 million (48%)



CIT: US$148.75 million (40%)



Royalties: US$40.15 million (10.8%)



Interest on PHF: US$2.10 million



Surface Rentals: US$0.86 million (less than 1%)

Despite the recent decline, Ghana’s cumulative petroleum revenue since the commencement of commercial oil production in 2011 now stands at US$11.58 billion, underscoring the sector’s continued relevance to the national economy.

PIAC cautioned that the sharp fall in revenues could adversely impact government budgeting and energy sector financing, given petroleum proceeds’ critical role in public finances.

The Committee urged government to step up efforts to attract fresh investment into the upstream oil and gas sector to stabilise production levels. It warned that sustained output declines would further weaken petroleum inflows and Ghana’s fiscal position.

PIAC also reiterated its call for enhanced transparency and accountability in petroleum revenue management and stronger oversight of state-owned enterprises in the upstream sector to ensure the state maximises its returns.