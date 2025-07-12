16 minutes ago

A three-member delegation from the University of Ghana’s Older Adults Reference Group is set to participate in a three-day seminar at Brunel University London, aimed at advancing initiatives to improve the well-being of older adults.

The delegation will be led by Professor Jonathan Quartey, Associate Professor of Physiotherapy and Chair of the Health Professions Education Committee at the College of Health Sciences, Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences and founding Head of the Department of Biomedical Engineering, and Professor Samuel Antwi-Baffour, Dean of the School of Biomedical and Allied Health Sciences.

The seminar is scheduled to open on Tuesday, July 15, at Brunel University. It will feature presentations from both the University of Ghana team and their counterparts at Brunel, underscoring a shared commitment to developing policies and programmes that support older populations.

This event continues the collaboration between the University of Ghana and Brunel University London, following a successful three-day workshop held in Accra in February 2025.

That workshop laid the foundation for the establishment of Ghana’s Older Adults Reference Group through a Patient and Public Involvement and Engagement (PPIE) initiative.

The PPIE framework empowers older adults by integrating their lived experiences into healthcare research, policymaking, and wellness strategies.

The February session included six faculty members and was led by Dr. Paapa Kwesi Ampiah, a lecturer at Brunel University, and Professor Christina Victor, a leading member of the Brunel Older Adults Research Group (BORG). Both played key roles in launching the bilateral project.