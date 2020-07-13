2 hours ago

Ghana’s Black Meteors forward Osman Bukari has made it into the Slovakian top-flight Team-Of-The-Year list, earning praises from his team AS Trencin.

The 21-year-old was named in the list after being declared the best player in the Slovak top-flight league this season, having won eight Man-of-the-Match awards in the league.

The Ghana U-23 tops-man has been in a dazzling form this season for AS Trencin, attracting top clubs in Europe for his signature.

His team has already congratulated him for his exploits that has seen them defended the their league title.

Scoring 11 times this season in the Fortuna Liga, the young and gifted attacker was nominated for the player of the season award and finished third after being short – listed for the coveted individual award.

Despite missing out on the ultimate end of the season award, the 21-year-old Ghanaian was named among the best performed 11 players in the 2019-20 Slovakia Fortuna Liga.

Bukari who’s been the fulcrum for his team this campaign is being courted by Europe’s top clubs with numerous German teams keen to snatch the youngster who’s turning heads in Slovakia.

He joined the Slovak top-flight side in 2018 from Division One side Accra Lions.