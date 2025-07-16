2 hours ago

Ghana’s energy sector is showing signs of recovery, with the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) recording a 47.3% increase in monthly revenue compared to the same period in 2024, according to the Minister for Energy and Green Transition, John Jinapor.

Speaking at a Government Accountability Series briefing in Accra on Wednesday, July 16, 2025, Mr Jinapor attributed the significant revenue growth to reforms rolled out by the current administration.

These include the deployment of a modern billing system, streamlined procurement processes, and tightened financial oversight.

“When we assumed office, it became clear that the existing billing platform was outdated and inefficient,” he noted. “The transition to the new ‘Zeos’ system has significantly improved ECG’s commercial operations.”

The Minister also highlighted changes in the utility’s financial structure. ECG now maintains a consolidated holding account at Ghana Commercial Bank under the cash waterfall mechanism—a structure that ensures systematic and predictable disbursements to independent power producers (IPPs) and fuel suppliers.

Thanks to this renewed financial discipline, Mr Jinapor revealed that government payments to IPPs in the first half of 2025 have already surpassed the total made in all of 2024.

While cautioning that challenges remain, he stressed that the indicators point to steady progress. “We are not completely out of the woods, but the improvement is evident,” he said.

To sustain the gains and enhance transparency, President John Mahama has ordered a review of the cash waterfall mechanism, with the goal of ensuring that savings generated are reinvested to strengthen the power sector further.