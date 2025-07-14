6 hours ago

Ghana’s Dassault Falcon 900EX EASy presidential jet has been grounded for four months at the Dassault Falcon Service facility in Le Bourget, France, due to what engineers have described as severe wear and tear, posing a significant risk of engine failure.

Extent of Damage



Fuel tank contamination



Turbofan engine complications



Corroded components, including the second engine’s air intake plug receptacle



Intermittent tripping in the starter-generator



Extensive corrosion on the wings and engine areas

Ongoing Maintenance Works



Corrosion treatment



Paintwork on damaged sections, especially around the wings and engine zones



Further diagnostics on feeder tanks awaiting manufacturer feedback

Minister’s Blame and Reassurance

The jet, which was sent in for a routine 24-month mandatory inspection on March 11, 2025, has been found to have:Engineers revealed that the corrosion levels were far worse than expected, requiring complex treatment and a replacement turbofan, which delayed the expected return date from March 26 to the end of July 2025.Aside from replacing mechanical components, the aircraft is undergoing:Minister for Defence, Dr. Edward Omane Boamah, attributed the jet’s deteriorated condition to years of neglect by the previous administration, which he says failed to adhere to scheduled manufacturer-level inspections.

He assured the public that the current government is exploring safe and cost-effective solutions to restore the aircraft and ensure it remains airworthy for the President and other state officials.

Mounting Safety Concerns

Security analyst Emmanuel Kotin described the aircraft as a “flying coffin,” citing repeated mechanical issues and delayed maintenance in recent years. Public concern has intensified over the jet's reliability and safety, especially given its critical role in transporting the nation's top officials.

Notably, while the jet saw no delays during maintenance in 2020 and 2021, it faced two-and-a-half-month overruns in 2022 and 2023 and a two-month delay in 2024. Its current grounding, as of July 11, 2025, marks four full months.

Background



The Falcon 900EX was procured in 2009 and delivered in September 2010, replacing the aging Fokker F-27, infamously dubbed the “flying coffin.”



During his presidency, John Dramani Mahama relied on his brother Ibrahim Mahama’s private jet, offered “at no cost to the state,” during periods of unavailability.



In 2021, a plan by the Akufo-Addo government to acquire a larger presidential jet was shelved after public backlash over alleged extravagant foreign travels.

Looking Ahead

The government has yet to publicly confirm whether a new presidential jet acquisition is under consideration. For now, Ghana continues to depend on ad hoc arrangements while the presidential aircraft remains grounded abroad.

As the corrosion treatment and engine replacements continue, observers say this situation highlights the urgent need for long-term planning and transparent management of the country’s strategic assets.