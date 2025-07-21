3 hours ago

Ghana’s presidential jet, the Falcon aircraft, remains grounded with no clear return date, following extensive corrosion revealed during ongoing maintenance, according to Defence Minister Dr. Edward Omane Boamah.

Speaking at the Government Accountability Series held at Jubilee House on Monday, July 21, Dr. Boamah said the jet has missed multiple delivery timelines, raising concerns over the state of the country’s executive air transport.

“It is sad to note that for some time now, whenever the aircraft goes for either maintenance or repair… it has not returned. We’ve been given multiple dates which didn’t materialise,” the Minister disclosed.

While expressing cautious optimism, he declined to share a new expected return date, stressing that the delays have persisted for too long.

Independent assessments, alongside reports from the Ghana Air Force, have confirmed that the aircraft is "heavily corroded", significantly impacting its airworthiness.

“The truth is, it is heavily corroded. This isn’t just from the Air Force but confirmed by third-party experts,” he emphasized.

“That does not justify persistently hiring luxurious aircraft. Absolutely not,” he said firmly.

Dr. Boamah, however, warned against exploiting the jet’s unavailability as justification for excessive spending on private charters for government officials.The Defence Minister assured the public that the government is reviewing the broader air and naval capabilities of the Ghana Armed Forces as part of a long-term strategic plan, with priority currently placed on restoring the Falcon jet to operational status.

The Falcon aircraft, purchased during former President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration, has been Ghana's primary presidential aircraft but has faced increasing reliability and maintenance issues in recent years.