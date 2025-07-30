9 hours ago

Ghana’s total public debt stock declined significantly by GH¢139 billion in the first half of 2025, marking a notable improvement in the country’s fiscal position. According to the latest data from the Bank of Ghana, the debt stock dropped from GH¢752.1 billion at the start of the year to GH¢613.0 billion by the end of June, despite a slight increase from GH¢612.1 billion in May.

The sharp reduction in debt has been attributed to a combination of factors, including currency stability, nominal GDP growth, and disciplined domestic borrowing. These developments reflect the government’s commitment to a sustainable debt path and broader macroeconomic reforms.

Despite the overall improvement, external debt remains a dominant component of Ghana’s total liabilities, continuing to exert pressure on foreign exchange reserves and exposing the economy to exchange rate and interest rate volatility.

As of June 2025, Ghana’s external debt stood at GH¢300.3 billion, or 21.4% of GDP—up slightly from GH¢296.2 billion in May. In U.S. dollar terms, the figure rose to US$29.1 billion, underscoring the ongoing vulnerability to currency fluctuations and the high cost of servicing foreign-denominated debt.

Domestic debt, on the other hand, saw a marginal decline, falling to GH¢312.7 billion in June from GH¢315.6 billion in May. This represents 22.3% of GDP and suggests a possible reduction in local bond issuance and improved fiscal consolidation efforts.

Ghana’s public debt-to-GDP ratio held steady at 43.8% in June 2025—down significantly from 66.8% during the same period last year. This decline is partly due to the recent GDP rebasing and continued efforts to stabilise the macroeconomic environment.

The downward trend in public debt has been welcomed by investors and financial markets as a sign of renewed fiscal discipline. However, economists caution that structural vulnerabilities remain. Ghana’s dependence on external financing means that any sharp depreciation of the cedi or tightening in global financial conditions could quickly erode these gains.

To sustain progress, experts emphasise the need for continued fiscal prudence, effective management of foreign reserves, and increased access to concessional financing. These measures will be key to maintaining debt sustainability and shielding the economy from future external shocks.