Ghana’s total revenue and grants for the first half of 2025 amounted to GH¢116.2 billion, falling 5.5 percent below the target of GH¢122.9 billion, despite a solid 22.9 percent year-on-year growth, according to the Bank of Ghana’s September 2025 Monetary Policy Report.

The shortfall was broad-based across key revenue lines, though certain sectors recorded stronger-than-expected performance.

Non-oil tax revenue slipped marginally below target by 0.2 percent, while PAYE collections underperformed by 3.5 percent, mainly due to reduced payments from the mining sector following the cedi’s appreciation.

However, corporate income tax exceeded target by 2.8 percent, driven by improved profitability in the mining and financial sectors.

On the consumption side, domestic VAT, the GETFund Levy, and the NHIL outperformed their respective targets by 2.2 percent, 14 percent, and 14.8 percent, reflecting strong consumer spending amid moderating inflation.

Conversely, import-related taxes declined sharply as the stronger cedi reduced import values. Import duties fell short of target by GH¢1.9 billion, representing a 13 percent drop, while import components of VAT, GETFund, and NHIL underperformed by 3.8 percent, 4.6 percent, and 5.2 percent, respectively.

One of the standout performers was the Communications Service Tax (CST), which exceeded its target by GH¢400 million (66.3%), buoyed by higher gross revenues and improved collections from prepaid credit sales by a major telecom operator.

Meanwhile, crude oil receipts underperformed significantly, missing target by 42.7 percent (GH¢4.4 billion) due to delayed corporate tax payments and exchange rate effects.

Grants also fell short by GH¢553 million, largely because of non-disbursement of project funds from certain development partners.

Overall, the report noted that while Ghana’s revenue performance in the first half of 2025 showed resilience and improved buoyancy, achieving fiscal stability will require sustained efforts in tax compliance, revenue diversification, and efficient collection to meet future targets and maintain macroeconomic balance.