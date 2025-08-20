2 hours ago

Ghana’s rice imports are projected to reach one million metric tons in the 2025/26 market year, meeting more than half of national demand despite an increase in domestic production.

This is according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Grain and Feed Annual 2025 Report, which forecasts milled rice output at 900,000 metric tons—an 18% rise from the previous year due to favorable weather conditions and improved farmer participation.

However, the outlook faces risks. The Ghana Meteorological Agency has predicted “normal-to-below-normal rainfall and longer dry spells in 2025,” raising concerns about crop sustainability.

Rice consumption is expected to reach 1.8 million metric tons, up from 1.75 million MT in the previous year, driven by population growth and changing dietary preferences. The USDA observed that Ghana’s urban population continues to prefer fragrant long-grain varieties, which are mostly imported.

On prices, the report noted a sharp surge between March 2024 and January 2025, when the average cost of a 100kg bag of rice jumped from GH¢200 to GH¢650, representing a 225% increase. Although prices eased to around GH¢400 by March 2025, they remained more than double year-on-year.

Import pricing dynamics further favor foreign suppliers. As of early 2025, a 25kg bag of Thai fragrant rice sold for about GH¢690, Vietnamese rice averaged GH¢490, and local long-grain rice was priced at GH¢535.

With imports accounting for nearly 70% of rice sold in Ghana—sourced mainly from Vietnam, India, and Thailand—local producers continue to struggle against cheaper and more consistent imports. Structural challenges such as poor irrigation, low mechanization, and weak processing capacity further undermine competitiveness.

“Unless these bottlenecks are addressed, Ghana will remain import-dependent, leaving consumers vulnerable to global price shocks and exchange rate pressures,” the USDA cautioned.

Rice has now become Ghana’s second most important cereal after maize, with per capita consumption reaching 51kg. Government initiatives such as the National School Feeding Scheme have sought to boost demand for local rice, but concerns over quality, supply consistency, and distribution gaps remain major obstacles.