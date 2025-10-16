1 hour ago

Ghana’s small-scale gold export sector has generated more than US$8 billion in foreign exchange between January and October 15, 2025, according to fresh data released by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) in collaboration with the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).

The figures show that small-scale miners exported 81,719.23 kilograms of gold during the period, valued at US$8.06 billion. This marks a sharp rise from US$4.61 billion in 2024, and nearly quadruple the US$2.19 billion recorded in 2023.

GoldBod’s data points to a consistent upward trajectory in both export volume and value over the past three years, reflecting significant progress in regulation, transparency, and compliance within Ghana’s small-scale mining industry.

The sector recorded its strongest monthly performances in May (US$1.17 billion), June (US$957.9 million), and April (US$897.6 million) — underscoring the robust production and export activity witnessed in the second quarter of 2025.

GoldBod attributed the impressive growth to its strategic collaboration with PMMC, which has strengthened oversight and improved traceability across the gold export value chain. The partnership, the agency said, has been instrumental in curbing illicit trade and ensuring full repatriation of export proceeds into Ghana’s economy.

The record-breaking performance of the small-scale gold export sector is expected to boost Ghana’s foreign exchange reserves and support ongoing economic recovery efforts amid broader macroeconomic reforms.