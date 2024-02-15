42 minutes ago

Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif unveiled a strategic redirection of the Sports Ministry's priorities, signaling a profound shift towards the cultivation of colts football and inter-school competitions in an address to Parliament on Wednesday.

This strategic pivot follows Ghana's disappointing exit from the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast, where the Black Stars stumbled in the group stage, garnering only two points.

Hon. Ussif candidly acknowledged the nation's collective disappointment over the Black Stars' performance, underscoring the urgent need for substantive reforms within the football landscape.

Central to the Ministry's recalibration is an unwavering commitment to nurture grassroots talent through the establishment of robust colts football leagues and inter-school tournaments across Ghana.

"Also, the Ministry intends to support grassroots football development to harness talents by the establishment of Colts football and inter-schools competitions across the country," he announced.

"This is exceedingly vital to fully regain the confidence of Ghanaians, through enhanced management and improved performances by the National Team in all competitions," he emphasized.

The strategic redirection outlined by the Sports Minister reflects a concerted effort to address the underlying challenges within Ghanaian football and lay the foundation for sustainable success at both national and international levels.