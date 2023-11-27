3 hours ago

Ghana's U-15 Girls concluded their campaign in the WAFU Zone B Schools Championship as silver medalists after a hard-fought final against host nation Togo on Sunday.

Despite a spirited second-half performance and relentless attacks, the Ghanaian side faced strong resistance from the hosts, ultimately resulting in Togo securing the victory.

In the Boys U-15 category, Ghana earned a Bronze medal by defeating Nigeria 5-4 on penalties at Stade Municipal.

President Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku commended the team for their spirited performance and encouraged the players to continue working hard for future assignments.

The CAF African Schools Football Championship, initiated by CAF President Dr. Patrice Motsepe, aims to foster the development of Africa's next generation of football talent and future leaders.

The tournament serves as a platform for young players to showcase their skills and contribute to the growth of football on the continent.