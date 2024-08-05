3 hours ago

A severe accident which occurred on the Taifa Highway has resulted in serious injuries to two occupants of a blue Toyota Camry spider.

Reports indicate that the vehicle, bearing registration number DV 2982 A, was being driven by two mechanics who had taken a client’s car for a test drive.

The car was left completely mangled in the aftermath of the crash which is suspected to have been caused by speeding.

The front seat passenger sustained life-threatening injuries, while the driver also suffered serious injuries.

Eyewitnesses at the scene acted quickly to rescue the victims from the wrecked vehicle.

Both injured individuals have been transported to a nearby hospital for urgent medical treatment.

Video below: