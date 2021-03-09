8 hours ago

The National Association of Sachet and Packaged Water Producers has clarified that the newly announced GH¢15 price for sachet water is a ceiling and not a uniform selling price across the market.

According to the association’s leadership, the directive is intended to guide pricing amid rising production costs driven by global developments.

Speaking on Dwaso Nsem, Kwame Agyapong-Ntra explained that escalating crude oil prices—largely linked to tensions in the Middle East—have significantly increased the cost of polymers used in sachet production.

He noted that suppliers have declared force majeure, triggering a surge in input costs and forcing producers to adjust prices.

Mr Agyapong-Ntra emphasised that while the maximum price has been set at GH¢15 per bag, retailers are not expected to sell at that rate unless cost pressures remain high.

“The Middle East conflict has affected fuel prices. The material we use is derived from petroleum, so when oil prices rise, production costs also increase. This informed the decision to adjust prices. The maximum price will be 15 cedis,” he said.

He dismissed claims that sachet water will uniformly sell at GH¢15, stressing that the figure represents an upper limit rather than a fixed price.

“It is inaccurate to suggest that sachet water will be sold at 15 cedis across the board. Even with rising costs, prices are not expected to exceed that ceiling,” he added.

Mr Agyapong-Ntra further explained that uncertainty surrounding the duration of the Middle East conflict makes it difficult to predict when prices will stabilise, noting that even after the situation improves, it may take time for production costs to ease.

“A force majeure has been declared by suppliers, leading to increased costs, and we have had to respond accordingly,” he stated.