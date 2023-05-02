3 hours ago

The State has filed processes at the High Court to get the founder of the defunct Capital Bank, William Ato Essien, imprisoned for not making payments as part of his GH¢90 million restitution deal.

According to the state, Ato Essien who was supposed to pay GH¢20 million by April 28, 2023, has failed to make the payment.

In the application sighted by citinewsroom.com, the State Attorney makes the point that, William Ato Essien has failed to honour an agreement to pay the first installment out of the GHS 90 million restitution and reparation money after pleading guilty to the offences leveled against him.

The expiration of April 28, 2023, deadline is what is necessitating the State’s action.

The State had written to the Controller and Accountant General’s Department asking if the money had been paid by the respondent on the said date, however, it has emerged that, the no such payment has been made.

The state contends that Ato Essien having failed make the payment is liable to a custodial sentence.

Source: citifmonline