2 hours ago

The leadership of the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) says the government’s decision to reduce petroleum products by 15 pesewas effective today, April 1, 2022, will inform the percent the union will increase transport fares.

Fuel prices in Ghana will go down by 15 pesewas per litre effective today. This reduction will be in place for three months.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, last Thursday, March 24, 2022, while announcing measures put in place by the government to cushion Ghanaians against current economic shocks.

Speaking at a Press Conference, Public Relations Officer of the GPRTU, Abass Imoro, said the union will deliberate on a new percentage increase.

“We have to look at how much is going to be reduced from the fuel to inform us on how much we are going to come up with.”

But he stressed that “definitely, we are going to come out with an upward adjustment in lorry fares.”

The GPRTU has tried to engage the government over a proposal to increase transport fares by 20%.

Transport fares were increased by 15 percent in February when fuel prices averaged GH¢6.4 per litre

A litre of fuel now sells for GH¢10 after crossing the GHS 8 per litre mark in the first week of March 2022.

Source: citifmonline