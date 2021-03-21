10 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service(GHS) says it probing how vials of COVID-19 vaccines were stolen and sold by some health personnel working in hospitals in the Greater Accra Region.

Management of the Service is concerned about the criminality and have therefore expressed its disgust over the development.

A statement issued and signed by the GHS’s Director-General, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye mentioned that authorities will after the inquiry not hesitate to penalize those who engaged in the crime.

“The Service condemns such alleged criminal act in no uncertain terms. An administrative inquiry is being instituted and appropriate sanctions shall be applied if they are found culpable. The Service commits to cooperate with the security agencies to unravel the circumstances leading to this illicit act”, the statement said.

Three persons are currently in the custody of the police for their alleged involvement in the stealing and sale of COVISHIELD vaccines belonging to the Government of Ghana.

Stephen Dzisenu, a 37-year-old Disease Control Officer of the Greater Accra Regional Hospital is said to have stolen 36 vials of COVIDSHIELD and Lord Pabitey, a Disease Control Officer of the La Bawalashie Polyclinic, now at large, also allegedly stole 26 vials of COVIDSHIELD.

Cosmos Allotey, a 42-year-old Occupational Health and Safety Officer, is said to have received the stolen COVIDSHIELD from Pabitey and Dzisenu.

The culprits are said to have allegedly administered the vaccines at a cost of GHS 200.00 per jab.

Vaccines remain free

The Ghana Health Service also reminded the public once again that the vaccines being used for the ongoing national vaccination programme against COVID-19 remain free of charge.

While assuring an adequate supply of the vaccines, health officials encouraged the public to report unscrupulous persons who administer the jab at a fee.

“The Service wishes to emphasize, that all Covid-19 Vaccines, are free of charge and as such, all citizens should be vigilant and report anyone who comes to them with a proposal to sell COVID-19 Vaccines. The Service once again assures the general public, that together with all stakeholders, we shall ensure that all persons eligible for the vaccine get it free of charge”, it advised.

Meanwhile, the suspects have been remanded into lawful custody by an Accra Circuit Court to reappear on April 1, 2021.