1 hour ago

The Ghana Health Service has recommended the introduction of Rapid Diagnostic test kits at all entry points of the country, as part of efforts to control the spread of COVID-19.

Addressing the media after a two-day crisis meeting in the Ashanti Region, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, said the test kits will ensure that “the trucks and the cargo which come in, which carry people, will also be tested on arrival at a manageable cost.”

“We want to ensure management of the situation at the Kotoka International Airport as cases arrive,” he added.

In addition, Dr. Kuma-Aboagye said surveillance at seaports and land beaches will be increased.

“We are encouraging our fisherfolk to assist us and the district to work with them. We will also be working at the seaports to ensure that all people working at the seaports are tested on arrival.”

Dr. Kuma-Aboagye also warned of a major third wave of the virus in the country if the non-adherence to the protocols continues after the recent surge in cases.

“COVID is still around, and while the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service work to prevent and control the outbreak, we urge the public to observe all the safety protocols to avert a major third wave of COVID-19 in Ghana.”

Ghana currently has 3,466 active cases of the virus.

Overall, it has recorded 99,734 cases of the virus with 817 deaths since March 2020.

The highly transmissible strain of COVID-19 which originated from India, the Delta variant, has also been detected in Ghana.

The country began its vaccination drive and so far, 1,271,393 doses have been administered.

Of the doses administered, 405,971 have received first and second doses of the AstraZanca Vaccine.

Source: citifmonline