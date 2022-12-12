2 hours ago

The Ghana Health Service will from Wednesday, December 14, begin vaccination of citizens who are yet to be vaccinated against Covid-19.

The latest vaccination drive which is expected to last for 5 days is to prevent a possible surge in cases of Covid-19 before, during and after the Christmas festivities.

Under the theme, Protect Yourself, Protect Your Family, Get Vaccinated Against Covid-19, this edition is expected to vaccinate over 1.4 million people between 14th and 18th December 2023.

The GHS has currently administered a total of 21,179,341 vaccine doses as of November 30.

Director General of the Ghana Health Service Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye at a media engagement called on the citizenry to disregard reports that the Pfizer vaccine to be used during the period has expired.

According to him, the vaccine has a life span of 15 months and not 12 as been speculated.

“The current expiry for Pfizer is 15 months and not the12 months. This issue that we are administering the expired vaccine is not true,” Dr Kumah Aboagye said.

Meanwhile, the GHS has also confirmed that existing Covid-19 prevention measures at the airport for visitors have been strengthened to reduce the number of cases which may enter the country.

Source: citifmonline