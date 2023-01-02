1 hour ago

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that it is reviewing Covid-19 preventive measures due to soaring cases in China and other countries.

According to the GHS, despite the consistent decline in Covid-19 cases in Ghana over the past three months, the change in the global situation particularly in China poses a significant threat to the importation of the virus and a new wave of COVID-19 infection in the country.

GHS in a statement signed by the Director-General, Dr Patrick Kumah-Aboagye, said the “situation calls for tightening and reviewing of existing measures to avert further outbreaks. Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Health are critically monitoring the situation in consultation with key stakeholders. We will shortly come out with our country-specific measures to address the current threat of COVID-19, especially with respect to importation.

The GHS also urged Ghanaians who have not availed themselves for the COVID-19 vaccination to do so.

GUTA requests advice from GHS ahead of lifting of travel ban to China

The statement added that “those who have taken their first dose are to go for the second dose and those who have taken their second dose are also entreated to go for the booster. Vaccination remains the best protection against COVID-19 infection.”Meanwhile, the Ghana Union of Traders’ Association (GUTA) has called on the Ghana Health Service to evaluate the COVID-19 situation in China and advise Ghanaians ahead of the lifting of travel restrictions to that country.

China is set to lift its travel ban on January 8, 2023. China introduced travel restrictions during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

GUTA in a statement said COVID-19 is still prevalent in China, and thus, called on GHS to “examine and evaluate the situation and advise Ghanaian travellers.”

“From the information we gathered, China will on the 8th of January 2023 remove all restrictions on travel to the country”.

“As we all know, China is a major destination of import for many Ghanaian traders, and as a result of the long wait, most Ghanaian businesses will want to resume their business trips to this productive and beautiful country,” the statement signed by GUTA President, Dr. Joseph Obeng said.

Source: citifmonline.com