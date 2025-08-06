2 hours ago

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has firmly denied allegations by the National Identification Authority (NIA) that it owes over GH¢376 million in arrears which prompted the recent disconnection of GRA from its Identity Verification Service (IVS) platform.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, August 5, the GRA expressed “great surprise” at the accusations, insisting that the purported debt lacks the regulatory and governance backing required to be deemed valid.

According to GRA, internal assessments traced the alleged liability to legacy transactions that occurred prior to 2025, but emphasized that those arrangements were never formally approved.

“GRA’s principles of transparency, compliance, and governance protocols do not permit enforcement of transactions that do not meet regulatory requirements,” the statement read.

The Authority further noted that, for years, the NIA has operated Ghana Card registration desks at GRA offices across the country without paying rent or utilities as part of its commitment to inter-agency support.

Additionally, GRA disclosed that procedural breaches had been identified in the handling of the IVS access and that no formal service agreement has been verified between the two agencies. However, it confirmed that high-level talks are ongoing to resolve the issue.

Despite the disagreement, the GRA reaffirmed its commitment to collaboration.

“We recognise the importance of collaboration in advancing national development goals, including integrating the Ghana Card into the tax system,” the statement noted.