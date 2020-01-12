1 hour ago

Berekum Chelsea ended Asante Kotoko's blistering start to the Ghana Premier League in their match day three game played at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Going into the game, Kotoko had won their two games after beating Techiman Eleven Wonders and also coming from behind to defeat moneybags Legon Cities Fc.

Berekum Chelsea on match day one went to Accra to defeat Hearts of Oak and drew with Liberty Professionals at their backyard.

Kotoko were tipped as favourites but they were given a sucker punch very early in the game and they never recovered from it.

Kofi Owusu received a pass inside the box from Jeorge Ranchi and he beat Felix Annan with a shot into the left bottom corner to give Chelsea the lead in the 7th minute.

In the 76th minute there was drama as Kotoko's Empem Dacosta who had earlier been shown a yellow card received his second yellow card and his marching orders after an off the ball incident but in reality Kotoko midfielder Kwadwo Adom was the culprit.

Kotoko had to play for the last 14 minutes with ten men after the defender was sent off for two bookable offences.

Asante Kotoko searched for the elusive equalizer which never arrived after controlling possession for most part of the second round.

Augustine Okrah hit the cross bar with a shot after a nice cut back from Emmanuel Gyamfi while Sogne Yacouba also hit the post with a short.