1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak's talented midfielder, Gideon Asante affectionately called Dinho, has pointed to the club's underwhelming performance in the previous season, placing the blame on the frequent changes in coaching staff.

The 2022-2023 season started under the guidance of Samuel Boadu, but in October 2022, Serbian trainer Slavko Matic took over the coaching reins.

However, discontented fans played a role in Matic's departure in March 2023, leading to David Ocloo taking charge for the remainder of the season.

With a lack of stability in the coaching department, Hearts of Oak's performance suffered. The team finished the season in 12th position, securing 46 points. Furthermore, they struggled in their last five matches, enduring four losses and only managing a draw against Berekum.

Asante candidly acknowledged that the constant changes in coaching staff had a negative impact on the club's performance last season.

“Change in coaches affected us but as players, we did our best for the team. Truth be told, we just didn’t have a good season. We will correct our mistakes and bounce back next season” he said.

Despite the challenges, he emphasized that the players gave their best effort for the team. He admitted that it simply was not a good season for the club but expressed optimism about rectifying their mistakes and making a strong comeback in the upcoming season.

Despite their lackluster form during the season, Hearts of Oak managed to secure a silver lining by defeating their rivals Kotoko to clinch the President Cup for the second consecutive time.

This victory provided a glimmer of hope and pride amidst the overall disappointment of the season.

As the club looks forward to the next season, fans will be eager to see a more stable and consistent coaching approach, hoping it will pave the way for improved performances and better results on the field.